The 2023 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo kicks off Wednesday August 2.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Calling all thrill seekers, foodies and music enthusiasts — the annual Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is gearing up to sweep you off your feet with five days of non-stop fun and entertainment. From Wednesday until July 30, the Deschutes County Fairgrounds will come alive with thrilling amusement rides, carnival foods galore and a hefty lineup of live entertainment.

This year’s fair will feature several new shows to look forward to including the mesmerizing Sea Lion Splash Show, where you’ll get up close and personal with these incredible creatures as they showcase their intelligence and agility.

