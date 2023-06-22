Get ready for a Fourth of July weekend filled with festivities. This year, Central Oregon hosts a variety of independence-themed celebrations across the region. From barn dances and parades to fireworks displays and pet parades, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Explore Terrebonne, La Pine, Bend, Prineville, Madras, and Sisters for a vibrant mix of music, contests, games, mouthwatering food and, of course, fireworks.
Wherever you head to celebrate in the days ahead, remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and celebrate Independence Day responsibly.
Friday 6/30
Independence Celebration: A barn dance featuring Kristi Kensey and the Whisky Bandits; 6 p.m.-10 p.m.; free; Mac Park Pavilion, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Saturday 7/1
Independence Celebration: A festive parade and vendor craft fair; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Mac Park Pavilion, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, barbecue throwdown, kids' games, stick pony races, woodcutters jamboree, talent show, parade and more; 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; free, check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Sunday 7/2
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, barbecue throwdown, kids' games, stick pony races, woodcutters jamboree, talent show, parade and more; free, check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Monday 7/3
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, barbecue throwdown, kids' games, stick pony races, woodcutters jamboree, talent show, parade and more; free, check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Tuesday 7/4
Fourth Of July Parade: The festive parade will take place; 10-11 a.m.; free; Downtown Redmond; 541-923-5191.
Bend Fourth of July Spectacular Fireworks: The colorful light display can be seen from anywhere in Bend with a view of Pilot Butte; 10 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte, Bend; visitcentraloregon.com.
Bend Pet Parade: Watch from the sides or partake in this much-loved traditional parade in Bend; 10-11:30 a.m.; free, no registration necessary, see website for details; Downtown Bend, Wall & Bond Streets, Bend; bendparksandrec.org.
Fourth of July Firework Show: Prineville Chamber invites you to enjoy the fireworks display; 9-10 p.m.; free; Ochoco Creek Park, 430 NE Juniper St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Fourth of July Bash: Live music from local artists leading up to the Pilot Butte firework show; 6-11 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Fourth of July Festival: People of all ages will enjoy live entertainment, a bike parade, contests, carnival-style games, a petting zoo, pony rides, delicious food and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Fourth of July Parade in Madras: Enjoy breakfast followed by a parade, flag ceremony and then music throughout the afternoon; 7 a.m.; free; Sahalee Park, SE Seventh St., Madras; madraschamber.com.
Splash-N-Dash: A unique race for individuals and teams, designed for the fit and almost fit that combines swimming, cycling, kayaking and running throughout the historic city of Prineville; 8 a.m.; $30, individual and team registration options available; Throughout the town of Prineville; splashdash.org.
Frontier Days Firework Show: LaPine Frontier Days invites you to their spectacular fireworks show which will be held in the meadow; 10 p.m.; free; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, barbecue throwdown, kids' games, stick pony races, woodcutters jamboree, talent show, parade and more; 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; free, check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Prineville Fourth of July Celebration: Join for good food, craft vendors, activities, and more right after the parade; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Creek Park, 430 NE Juniper St., Prineville; ccprd.org.
Rumble on the Runway: Includes a pancake breakfast, classic car show, 5K run and walk, rubber chicken drop and more with food carts and drinks on site; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sisters Eagle Airport, 15820 Barclay Drive, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-0251.
(1) comment
Trigger warning!! You might see American flags and people who are happy and proud to be American - go to your doctor and get your anxiety medications in advance, pull the curtains and put in your ear plugs. Join a support group as well.
Also, where is the systemic racism other than one's imagination?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.