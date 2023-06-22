Pet Parade (copy)
Hundreds of participants walk along Newport Avenue towards downtown during the Bend Pet Parade that takes place annual in downtown Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Get ready for a Fourth of July weekend filled with festivities. This year, Central Oregon hosts a variety of independence-themed celebrations across the region. From barn dances and parades to fireworks displays and pet parades, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Explore Terrebonne, La Pine, Bend, Prineville, Madras, and Sisters for a vibrant mix of music, contests, games, mouthwatering food and, of course, fireworks.

Wherever you head to celebrate in the days ahead, remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and celebrate Independence Day responsibly.

Fireworks fill the sky over Pilot Butte, July 4, 2016.
