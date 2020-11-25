Artists Sunday coming down — Existing post-Thanksgiving themed commerce days have a new member to welcome to the roster: Artists Sunday, which lands between Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
In its inaugural year, Artists Sunday encourages consumers to shop with local artisans and craftspeople and to give something unique and hand-crafted this holiday season. Along with joining the biggest shopping weekend of the year, the day arrives at a time when many artists have suffered financial and other losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more than 100 Oregon artists participating in Artists Sunday, including many from Central Oregon.
“Supporting working artists is an active part of our mission,” Brian Rogers, executive director of the Arts Commission, said in a press release. “We are excited to be one of the inaugural partners for Artists Sunday in showcasing art as a unique and meaningful holiday gift.”
Contact: artistssunday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.