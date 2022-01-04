Get Dead credit Fat Wreck Chords.jpg

Get Dead will skate on into The Capitol Thursday.

Punk isn’t a kind of music. It’s an attitude, a mindset, a lifestyle. (It’s also a kind of music, but bear with me here.)

That’s why tours like the one coming to The Capitol Thursday night can work. Get Dead is an actual punk band that recalls the great Rancid: the Bay Area roots, the gravel-throated singer, the heavy reggae/ska influence, the irresistible melodies. Their 2020 album “Dancing with the Curse,” released via legendary punk label Fat Wreck Chords, is a varied and enjoyable listen.

Ceschi

Get Dead is touring through Bend not with another punk band, but with a folk-meets-hip-hop hybrid named Ceschi. A Northeasterner, Ceschi is best known for his DIY style and his brainy underground rap music. But on his newest album, “This Guitar Was Stolen Along With Years of Our Lives,” he rolls out 10 guitar-rock songs that process pain and grief and gratitude, while at the same time exploring what the pandemic has taken from us (so far). The result is something that sounds more like the folk-punk of The Mountain Goats than indie hip-hop.

Ceschi was punk before he released a punk album, in other words. Get Dead are punk. And local punks Chupra Cobra will open the show. Be there or be square, punk.

Get Dead, with Ceschi and Chupra Cobra: $15; 7 p.m. Thursday; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

