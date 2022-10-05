_Sweet Disaster still (1).jpg

The German family dramedy "Sweet Disaster" takes flight during its Oregon premiere at the 2022 BendFilm Festival.

 Submitted photo

If you’re looking to be so charmed by a film it leaves you with a smile on your face and tears welling in your eyes, Laura Lehmus’ “Sweet Disaster” may be the treat.

The German film is screening this weekend as part of the BendFilm festival, making its Oregon premiere according to the festival website.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.