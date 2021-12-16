Forty local vendors will be featured at General Duffy’s Christmas Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond.
The market marks the grand opening of General Duffy’s brand-new Annex building, which offers an indoor space for future concerts, bingo nights and other community events.
Twenty of the vendors will be located in the Annex building, with the other 20 in a large tent outside.
Participating vendors include Lucky Star Creations, Flaming Wick Candle, Bags by MeMe, 3C Creations, Glimfeather Farms, Homemade from the Heart, Black Goat Winery, The Caged Beads, Sun Mountain Design, Davis Mae Jewelry, Devan Doodles, Our Fairy Gifts, Dug Deep Jewelry, Best Friends Apparel and many others
“The purpose of the holiday market is building a sense of community and togetherness while supporting local business,” said Cady Lindsey, event organizer. “We hope this space will be an inspiring place to host events like this throughout the winter.”
There will also be a place for market goers to donate to a toy drive which will benefit Toys for Tots, a program that provides toys for families who can’t otherwise afford Christmas gifts.
“When we do community events we like to tie in nonprofit s and orient attendees in the directions of a great community cause,” said Tanner Robertson, co-owner and operator.
In addition to the regular list of drinks on tap, there will be a variety of mimosa options available and five food trucks serving customers all day long.
Casey Hurt, an indie-acoustic singer-songwriter, will perform live songwriting after the market ends.
