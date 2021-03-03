The onset of the 2020 COVID Pandemic has seen more and more people turn to gardening as an escape. Gyms have closed or are on a limited capacity and the long-term working at-home has brought gardening back in favor as a centering point for mental health as well as physical health. There are many individual reasons to use gardening as a new tool for some at-home therapy. The National Garden Bureau credits author Janis Kiefi for compiling a list of “10 Reasons to Garden.” I have added some of my own thoughts.
1. Garden for safe, healthy food: Reports of food-borne illnesses and contamination regularly appear in the news . There are growing concerns over the use of pesticides, which has led to an increased interest in growing or at least purchasing organic produce. There is also the issue of preservatives and additives in our food. As a test, or maybe boredom, I bought a loaf of a popular white bread to see how long it would keep in the refrigerator (not freezer) before it started getting unusable. After 2 months, I got tired of moving it around, and I put it in the freezer to use as French toast. At that point, it was still usable, only slightly dried out.
At present, I am most concerned with the fresh food supply as affected by the weather. An alarming report out of Texas regarding the fresh greens crop that was just about ready for harvest when the bad weather hit, declared it was a total loss. That would include many of the salad greens, plus fields of cilantro. Central Oregon probably isn’t on the distribution route of Texas greens but it brings to mind that perhaps we should be more self-sufficient. Who knows when our fresh food chain may be disrupted?
2. Garden for exercise: Gardening is as good an exercise as a trip to the gym, which may not even be open. Gardening activities provide both cardio and aerobic exercise. Studies show that an hour of moderate gardening can burn up to 300 calories for women, almost 400 calories for men. For older people, especially women, gardening can help reduce osteoporosis.
The weather will start changing soon, at least to the point that Central Oregon gardeners can be doing some prep work. Maybe build a new raised bed or start amending existing beds. Any chore that will get you outside to stretch and bend is helpful.
3. Garden to add beauty: Think of the garden as another room to be enjoyed whether you are inside or outside the house. When the time is right for us, looking at a colorful container near the front door or on a patio can lower blood pressure. Think of adding shrubs and trees for color and for shelter for birds.
4. Garden to learn: How many times have you looked at a leaf or an insect and thought “I wonder”? Now is a good time to make finding the answers a priority. Learning more about insects might even be the encouragement you need to discontinue use of pesticides.
5. Garden to meet people: Gardening is a great way to expand your social circle. It’s also a great conversation starter. The Bend community gardens, Discovery Park Community Garden and Hollinshead Community Garden offer garden plots at a reasonable rental fee. The plots are awarded through a lottery registration process. Registration for both gardens is open now and can be made by sending an email to gocomga@gmail.com. Designate which garden you are interested in on the subject line. Applicants are asked to include their full name, preferred email address and a telephone number where they can be reached. Registration is open until April 2. One entry per household is allowed.
Also included in the listing of top 10 reasons were: Garden to make money, garden to be creative — try something new, garden for emotional needs and spiritual connections and garden for lasting memories. Lastly, you probably have your own reasons. List them in your garden journal and review them occasionally to be sure you are still on track.
