Extolling the virtues of “Gro-Low” Sumac — Rhus aromatica — may raise the eyebrows of gardeners familiar with sumac. Rest assured this is definitely not the extremely invasive Midwest variety “Staghorn,” Rhus typhina.
Some may question my ability to write about gardening. Keep reading and hopefully you will be convinced that “Gro-Low” does have value in our landscape.
“Gro-Low” was introduced as a ground covering shrub used primarily by the hundreds in city parks and parking lot strips throughout the Midwest. The choice of “Gro-Low” for that application is a testament to its durability considering the probable damage from winter road salts, snowplow damage followed by the intense heat and drought in the summer. At some point the shrub was recognized as a possibility as a home garden selection in difficult climate zones.
In 2002, I bought five to use as a low hedge in an area that doesn’t get proper irrigation. It was a Band-Aid to solve a problem. The shrub would also be an excellent choice for stabilizing hillsides. This year we have the problem of drought and cutting back on the water usage should be high on our priority list for the garden. I am going to put “Gro-Low” on the spring shopping list to use in an area that would normally be irrigated.
The low growing shrub is native to the Midwest, tolerant of average dry to medium, well-drained soil, and planted in full sun to part shade. The growing zones are USDA 3 to 9. The average height is 1.5 to 2 feet with a spread of 6 to 8 feet.
The trifoliate (three green leaves) turns red in fall. The aromatic leaves release a sweet, spicy aroma when bruised. Although the leaves are smaller they resemble in appearance to those of poison ivy. The sumac is totally a non-poisonous plant according to the Missouri Botanical Garden fact sheet.
Tiny yellow flowers appear in early spring are borne in panicles (pyramidal clusters) approximately one inch long on the tip of the branch. One horticulturist described the panicle as being more interesting than beautiful. Others have described the panicle as looking like one-inch pipe cleanser on the ends of branches, or the cluster of panicles giving kind of a bird’s foot appearance.
The low growing shrub acts as an excellent escape and nesting cover for birds. Another plus is that the resident deer pass by and may try a nibble but not enough for me to raise my fist in protest. The shrub is rated as low on the Ogren Plant Allergy Scale, a valued plant for those suffering from seasonal allergies.
The following are suggestions for compatible perennial flower plantings, that are water-wise, deer resistant, and have a low allergy rating. The plants are ranked from 1-10 with 1 being the lowest according to the scale.
- Bellflower, (Campanula carpatica). Cultivars include: Deep Blue Clips, Rapido Blue, Rapido White and White Clips.
- Columbine, Aquilegia species
- Catmint, (Nepeta species) Walkers Low, Select Blue. Rated 2 on the scale
- Coral Bells, (Heuchera sanguinea)
Little by little, we put together the puzzle of how to garden efficiently and be productive in our central Oregon climate.
The OSU Community Gardens are making preparations for their openings. Renting an available space at Discovery Park Community Garden (formerly known as NorthWest Crossing Community Garden) is done by lottery. Register by email to: discovery@gocomga.com. Registration closes April 1st.
