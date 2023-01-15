Temptations lurk with every turned page of a 2023 seed catalog. Why is it impossible to not covet an item on every single page of the four seed catalogs received on the same day? I’m greedy: I want it all.

How is it possible to overlook the photoshopped images and the perfect descriptive words that makes your mouth water? Adjectives and adverbs make all varieties sound like they might be doable in Central Oregon. That’s when we need to put the mental brakes on and remember what we can grow in our High Desert climate.

