You have to admit that we may have been in denial that winter weather was so close. If you were caught in the mind-muddle of what to do next, take the fall IQ test. It will help establish the to-do list, if too late for this year, add the reminders to your garden journal.

What’s the best way to mulch fall-planted perennials?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Contact douville@bendbroadband.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.