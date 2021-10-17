Questions are being asked on how to store vegetables. Not all vegetables store well; knowing canning procedures and freezing methods are worth investigating.
Beets taste best when plants have been exposed to several weeks of cool frosty weather.
Wash beets, trim tops to a half inch, place in perforated plastic bag and store in a refrigerator or unheated basement. Storage life is two to four months.
Cabbage is harvested when heads are firm. Remove loose outer leaves. Store in a refrigerator or unheated basement in plastic bags for up to two months.
Carrot storage requires a moist environment. Dig and trim green tops to 1 inch. Brush off the soil but do not wash. Place in covered boxes or covered containers surrounded by straw, leaves, sawdust or moist sand and place where temperatures are just above freezing. We always used moist sand for storage and were able to enjoy them for 6 months. They can also be left in the ground with a heavy mulch and can be dug as needed throughout the winter.
Cauliflower may be stored in perforated plastic bags in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Freeze any surplus.
Corn can be held in the refrigerator for approximately two weeks. The only way to continue to enjoy farm fresh corn is to freeze or can.
Melons. Watermelons do not continue to ripen after harvest and do not store well. Cantaloupes will ripen, (soften and become more juicy) after harvest, but the sugar content or sweetness will not increase. If the melon is not ripe, store in a paper bag at room temperature for a few days then give it the sniff test. The blossom end should have a sweet melon smell. Peaches, pears and plums continue to ripen after they are picked. Place in a paper bag at room temperature. Plastic bags won’t work for ripening.
Onions are the ultimate grow-to-store food. When they have achieved a mature size, push over the tops to help the stalks dry and prevent neck rot (a disease that shortens storage life). After a few weeks, pull the onions and cure by laying on an old screen or rack in an airy spot until the necks are dry and the skins crackly. Once they have dried, break off tops, leaving half to 1 inch of stem to act as a seal against rot. Or you can twist the neck before curing, letting it dry that way and then cut it off. Good storage conditions range from 32 to 40 degrees. The closer to just above freezing, the better. Hang in a mesh bag or braid and hang.
Peppers. I grow sweet banana peppers and bell peppers and freeze both. Wash, dry and add to the plastic bag in the freezer. Normally the bell peppers are still green at harvest. I am going to try a hint I read to place green bell peppers in a paper bag with an apple to ripen. Allowing jalapenos to turn red increases both heat and sweetness. Green jalapenos are more crisp and crunchy.
Potatoes. Plants are mature when they die back. Leave the tubers in the ground for 10 to 14 days after the vines are dead before digging to give the skin time to set. Carefully dig to avoid slicing into the potatoes. Lightly brush off excess dirt. Do not wash. Before placing into storage, the tubers should be cured at a temperature of 45 to 60 degrees for two weeks. Thickening of the skin occurs during this time. Potatoes should be stored in a dark place; temperature should be between 40 to 45 degrees. A cool garage or basement may be the best site. Another possibility would be a second refrigerator.
