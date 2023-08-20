Sphinx moth

The dreaded tomato hornworm caterpillar you see munching your tomato plants will eventually morph into a Hawk moth or Sphinx month each a type of hummingbird moth.

It’s that time of summer when there seem to be more vegetable questions than there are answers. Most questions revolve around our desire to beat the tomato production of last year. The problem in setting those expectations is that this is Central Oregon; every year is different and especially this year.

Before you blame yourself for every bump and blemish, review the ideal growing conditions for a tomato. The ideal temperature for the growing and ripening process is between 75-85 degrees. When the temperature hits the 90 degree mark, the ripening process shuts down. Compare those temperatures to those you recorded in your garden journal and you will notice that we had swings from the 60s to the 90s and back down again in late May and June. The temperatures in the 60s would affect the quality of pollination.

Liz Douville is a Deschutes County master gardener. Contact: douville@bendbroadband.com

