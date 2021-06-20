Have you noticed that purple has become the new vegetable “green”? And all this time you have been under the assumption that the purpose of the purple carrot was to con our young ones into eating their veggies.
I started thinking of purple vegetables as I was transplanting the purple -colored seedlings of midnight Roma, the new purple Roma tomato from Oregon State University tomato breeder Jim Meyers, Ph.D.
Released in 2021
, midnight Roma is a cross between Oregon star, a fleshy tomato good for slicing or paste, and indigo rose, a dark purple tomato rich in anthocyanins, a healthy antioxidant. Indigo rose was also developed at Oregon State by Meyers. Indigo rose was released in 2011.
Purple vegetables aren’t a culinary fad. The colorful vegetables are being recognized as providing numerous health benefits from their deep color and amount of anthocyanins. Among the many benefits are reduced blood pressure and improved heart health, reduced cholesterol and reduced risk of colorectal cancer. It is also being studied as a boost to cognitive functions.
I have a frozen cole slaw recipe that I make every fall. After reading that purple (red) cabbage contains up to eight times more vitamin C than green cabbage, I will change to purple this fall. Granted, it may take a little getting used to eating purple cole slaw.
Purple beans have been available for many years. It is always a surprise to a new cook to discover the purple bean reverts to green when cooked. The anthocyanins are pH sensitive. The cooking process ruptures the bean cells, which causes the acid around the anthocyanins to be diluted. The most nutritional value of the purple bean would be uncooked in a salad.
Purple cauliflower, purple potatoes, purple leaf lettuce varieties (and don’t forget the purple carrot) are available for us to try in the garden and at the table. Back to the purple carrot. Some fact finding from the World Carrot Museum stated the first cultivated carrots originated in Afghanistan before the 900’s and were shown to have purple or yellow roots. Genetic improvements in Europe in the early 1600’s resulted in the white and orange varieties.
The market availability of red, purple or blue fruits and vegetables, which also contain high levels of anthocyanins, increases every week. Looking for something new? Try eggplant.
In addition to eating the berries in season, pop a few containers in the freezer for winter. Its summer salad time, and what could be better than an addition of chopped red or purple grapes. I’m looking forward to my first big bowl of Oregon cherries to snack on.
Mark your calendar for Sunday June 27, to join in the fun at the WaterWise Landscape Field Day at Hollinshead Park Barn on Jones Road in Bend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is a collaborative effort organized by the city of Bend WaterWise Program, OSU Extension and the Central Oregon Master Gardeners Association.
Events include an open conversation featuring local landscape designers, and the regional extension horticulturist focused on sustainability and the urban landscape of the future. This will be an indoor session and will require wearing face masks. This indoor event has limited space. Request attendance by emailing conservation@bendoregon.gov.
Outdoor demonstration and display booths will feature plant information, plant choices, native pollinators, resource conservation, local guidelines and irrigation technology. Hollinshead Demonstration Garden tours will also be available.
