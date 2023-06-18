The honeysuckle has been in full bright orange bloom for several days and finally it caught the eye of a hummingbird. I had checked with four hummingbird friends and all were getting concerned.
Hummingbirds eat five to 14 “meals” an hour. Their diet consists of flower nectar (which is largely sucrose) and protein in the form of spiders, soft-bodies insects and larvae. A research team at a Botanical Garden in Arizona observed that hummingbirds visit feeders less frequently when there are more flowers in the area. With that in mind, I need to move some of the perennials closer to the honeysuckle. I have planted scarlet red runner beans under the honeysuckle which is reported to be like a magnet to the birds.
Bee balm, Monarda spp. Never fails to draw attention with its uniquely shaped flowers which have been described as reminiscent of royalty wearing Elizabethan collars. Bee Balm is in the mint family and its dried leaves are used to make bergamot tea (the flavor of Earl Grey). Plant in full sun, to part-shade. cold hardy in our zone.
Agastache, also called hummingbird mint or anise hyssop has tall feather-like stalks that bloom for weeks. The common names implies the crushed leaves usually smell just like licorice. I have two and both survive our winters. In addition to attracting the birds, the plants are listed as Water-Wise in our local publication.
Penstemon spp. is a popular native to North America that grows well here. It is also listed in the Water-Wise publication. With more than 100 species available there is a penstemon for almost any garden. A word of caution, some species are deer resistant. The variety I have is not. Which is another reason to save plant tags or record them in a journal. The plants are tough and come back every year, sometimes mine do go through their entire growing cycle without meeting their demise.
Aftercare of blooming flowers key
The iris blooms seemed more spectacular this year with more intense color. Now that the spring color show is over it is time to pay the price with after-bloom care. To be sure I shared the correct information, I referenced the care instructions from Schreiner’s Iris Garden in Salem, Ore.
Keep your iris beds clean and free of weeds and debris allowing the tops of the rhizomes to bask in the sun. Bloom stems should be cut off close to the ground after blooming. Healthy green leaves should be left undisturbed, but diseased or brown leaves should be removed. It is not necessary to cut back the leaves in the fall in most climates and is not recommended in Central Oregon.
Newly planted iris should be covered in areas with cold winters. Soil, straw, pine needles and leaves are all effective covers. Remove the cover as early as possible in the spring.
Weeding an established patch can be a pain in the wrist. Using chemicals that will kill all weeds but does not harm your iris, doesn’t exist. Avoid using mulches, ground covers, or man-made weed barriers to control weeds around your iris. If you cover your iris with any of these the iris may quickly rot.
Giving young gardeners a start
My belief in the backyard family garden was boosted several weeks ago when I saw a young gal, maybe 6-7, choosing a pair of garden gloves with as much attention as she would have given a party dress. Naturally we engaged in garden talk.
Carrots are top of the list with young people for a first crop. The flavor of a homegrown carrot is so much richer than commercially raised crops. Carrots need 10 inches of loose, fertile soil. Seeds are planted ¼ inch deep. Seeds are tiny and difficult to plant separately, do the best you can. When the seedlings break through it is best to cut the growth rather than pull it out, which is apt to disrupt roots of surrounding seedlings.
You can solve that problem with a winter activity of making your own seed tapes. Cut 1” strips of newsprint (no color) or use paper towel stripes. Using a toothpick place seeds ½” apart in the middle of a very small dollop of Elmer’s School Glue. Store the tapes, covered, in a cool location until ready to plant.
Just for fun this year try a few seed in a planting container that is at least 10 inches deep.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.