The honeysuckle has been in full bright orange bloom for several days and finally it caught the eye of a hummingbird. I had checked with four hummingbird friends and all were getting concerned.

Hummingbirds eat five to 14 “meals” an hour. Their diet consists of flower nectar (which is largely sucrose) and protein in the form of spiders, soft-bodies insects and larvae. A research team at a Botanical Garden in Arizona observed that hummingbirds visit feeders less frequently when there are more flowers in the area. With that in mind, I need to move some of the perennials closer to the honeysuckle. I have planted scarlet red runner beans under the honeysuckle which is reported to be like a magnet to the birds.

