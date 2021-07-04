Have you ever given any thought to how a unique plant you found or read about actually got to market? I recently read several articles on the process of plant patenting that gave me a better understanding of why some plants, in the same family, are significantly more costly than others.
Imagine this scenario. You discover a plant in the wild that is so unique you want to share it. You’ve heard about plant patenting, but how would you go about it and why would you?
If you just wanted to share the discovery with other gardeners there would be no need to go through the extensive paperwork and the expense of patenting. You could do some research and learn propagation methods. You may decide you would like to make some money and, let’s be honest , claim a little fame for yourself.
If you decide to patent and make some retirement money, you’ll need to find a professional grower and someone who is knowledgeable in horticultural marketing. Like all business deals, negotiations are necessary. The process of putting the puzzle pieces together is arduous. Will your new patent have enough market value to recoup some of the development costs?
The cost of securing a patent ranges between $3,000 and $10,000, depending on the representative you hire and your capability of doing some of the technical work yourself.
Part of the cost of filing a patent is the detailed description of the plant required.
“You have to submit all the botanical data — everything from the color of the pollen to length of leaf petiole. And you have to provide comparisons to any similar plants on the market,” said Tim Wood who oversees product development and heads marketing for Spring Meadow Nursery in Grand Haven, Michigan. Wood also said that of the 300 plants introduced in 2020, about three plants came from true amateurs.
As a consumer, you have a voice in the industry. A classic example is the development of a better mildew-resistant tall phlox. The breeding team of a wholesale nursery responded to the need and created a new series under the Luminary brand name. The improved varieties are “Opalescence,” “Ultraviolet” and “Backlight.”
Considering the complexity and the expense of introducing a new plant to the market, it is amazing how many new plants we feel the need to add to our landscape. A statement I read recently gave me pause to think. Are we gardeners or amateur landscapers following trends?
In his book “Deep Rooted Wisdom,” author and owner of Crinum nursery in Columbia, South Carolina, writes: “Gardening is a celebration of chaos — where landscaping is meant to produce an end product — a picture that works in a very scripted way during a very scripted season.”
Old tried and true varieties of plants are being replaced by newer, brighter and bolder selections. I have deer and like to plant the French marigolds (T patula) or the Signet marigold (Tageless tenuifolia). Neither are as showy as the African marigold but both have the strong smell that deer usually avoid.
Each year it seems the varieties are harder to find. Why are they harder to find? Have more gardeners caught on to the deer tip or have consumers stopped buying them because of their strong odor and have opted for the newer, bigger and less odorous varieties?
Saving seeds and sharing with friends may be part of a solution to maintaining a true gardener’s philosophy instead of following prescribed, sterile landscape plans found in glossy magazines.
When you do spot a new plant that you can’t live without and that will grow well in our climate, take time to think and appreciate how it got from the long process of marketing into your garden.
