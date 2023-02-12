I grew up in a typical Midwest city in northern Wisconsin where just about every landscape in older neighborhoods boasted of a hydrangea bush near the front porch. More often than not the bush was referred to as a “snowball bush.”
The challenge every summer for me was to use food dye to attempt to replicate the beautiful shade of blue of my aunt’s hydrangea growing in southern Wisconsin. I would cut the flower stems at various degrees of development hoping to catch the right moment when the stem could accept the food dye and reward my experiment with a flourish of blue flowers. I think it happened once with a faint shade of blue on a droopy flowerhead.
It wasn’t until we moved to the northwest in the ‘70s that I learned it wasn’t my technique that was wrong, but that the soil wasn’t right. I finally learned that the secret was in the soil.
Gardeners have lusted after the power to change the colors of flowers since Pliny suggested soaking seeds and bulbs in wine. In 1832 John Loudon suggested that using a mixture of sandy loam and fresh sheep’s dung could produce a change of flower color. The secret of the soil is that it needs to be acidic which we don’t have in our central Oregon soil. Years ago a flower vendor from Portland would come to the Bend Saturday Market bringing buckets of cut hydrangeas and always sold out quickly.
The varieties of hydrangea are somewhat limited in our growing climate of USDA Zones 3-4+. The OSU Extension Demo Garden in Redmond grows two varieties, “Annabelle” and “Little Lamb.” The Water-Wise Garden at Hollinshead Community Garden grows “Little Quick Fire” and “Limelight.”
“Annabelle” h.arborescens is always a show-stopper at the Redmond OSU Demo Garden and for good reason. The flower heads can measure 10-12 inches across and be so prolific that the branch will bend to the ground. Morning sun, east side exposure is best. Water requirements are moderate, soil should be moist and well drained. Height: 4-6 feet. Spread: 4-6 feet. Remove spent flowers as needed. In the spring the plant is cut back to a height of 12-16 inches.
“Little Lamb” h.paniculata is a perfect variety for small spaces. The blooms are more delicate and conical shaped than “Annabelle.” General care is the same, moderate water, part shade, moist, well drained soil. Height: 4-6 feet. Spread: 4-5 feet. Spring care is to prune off dried flowers to the first leaf nodule. Entire plant is not pruned to a specific height.
“Little Quick Fire” h.paniculata boasts a blooms time of June-September in the Hollinshead Water-Wise Garden.
“Limelight” h.paniculata boosts a bloom time of July-August. Blooms turn from cream to light green. Reports were logged as not being deer resistant. A deer repellent was used to discourage further nibbling.
Several new hydrangeas have been introduced for the 2023 growing season.
“Endless Summer Pop Star” h.macrophylla is suitable for a low hedge, or large pot. Lacecap flowers provide visual texture, flowers attractive to pollinators. Growth is 18 to 36 inches tall and wide. Sun or part shade, regular water. Zones 4-9.
“Seaside Serenade Glacier Bay” h.macrophylla. White lacecap flowers bloom on sturdy black stems. Grows three feet tall and wide. Part sun or filtered shade, moderate watering. Zones 4-9.
“Puffer Fish” h.paniculata. Large puffy flowers open pure white, turns lime green then sprigs of white flowers emerge from the tip of the panicle. Plant grows five feet tall and wide. Full to part sun, moderate water. Zones 3-8.
This is an exciting time to be planning a new garden or revising an established area that is beginning to look tired and worn out. Your gardening choices will bring the most success if the choices are within the USDA Zones of 3-4 plus. The OSU Community Gardens are a helpful reference in making choices.
