I grew up in a typical Midwest city in northern Wisconsin where just about every landscape in older neighborhoods boasted of a hydrangea bush near the front porch. More often than not the bush was referred to as a “snowball bush.”

The challenge every summer for me was to use food dye to attempt to replicate the beautiful shade of blue of my aunt’s hydrangea growing in southern Wisconsin. I would cut the flower stems at various degrees of development hoping to catch the right moment when the stem could accept the food dye and reward my experiment with a flourish of blue flowers. I think it happened once with a faint shade of blue on a droopy flowerhead.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Liz Douville is a master gardener in Deschutes County. Contact: douville@bendbroadband.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.