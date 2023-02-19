I am beginning to think that spring is on it’s way. The resident deer recently stopped by to have lunch tripping through the rockery. They haven’t been around for six weeks. The geese are getting feisty with each other. There is lots of wing action and angry loud honking.

I suspect in a few more weeks the geese will be out looking for real estate to establish a temporary home. For two years one of my raised beds has served as the perfect maternity ward. It’s messy but fun to watch the development.

Liz Douville is a Deschutes County master gardener. Contact: douville@bendbroadband.com

