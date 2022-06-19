Evolution, or maybe it is diversity, comes in many forms even in making vegetable seedling decisions at the local annual plant sale. I know, not earth shaking, but fun observations and some food for thought.
I have been involved with the OSU Master Gardener Plant Sale since its beginning in 2007. The sale was held in connection with the Annual Dog Show at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Perennial starts were dug from our gardens. The selection of vegetable starts was limited to varieties the Master Gardeners donated. Total sales amounted to $584. The revenue was designated to Public Education programs. We felt very accomplished.
The OSU greenhouse went into operation in 2014. The Master Gardeners learned greenhouse management skills and proper methods of seed planting and seedling care. Most everyone had come into the program with gardening skills, but as we all know, there is always more to learn in so many areas of our life. Within a few years it became evident the Plant Sale had become a popular event and streamlining was in order.
The sale is now a pre-order event with a drive-by scheduled pick-up. That was a 1,000% improvement over the “crowd control” measures of the past. A special station is set-up for single sale plants that are available on a first-come basis, row covers and soil thermometers were also available.
This year, vendor booths were added, both commercial vendors and educational booths providing research based information. It was a grand event that wasn’t without some good giggles.
One couple shopping the extras table comes to mind and continues to give me a giggle when I think of them. Tomato selections were made, then hubby discovered the kale and selected a container. Wife said she didn’t like it and wouldn’t cook it, he said that’s fine, he would prepare it. She felt the need to reiterate her feelings and that’s when the real life comedy began. He realized he had punched her button and barely able to control his laughter, he reached over and added three more pots of kale to their stash. She was not happy, he was delighted.
The episode gave me food for thought. How many times do we express food likes and dislikes without really knowing what it is we don’t like. Is it texture, too sweet, too sour, too juicy, too dry? How many times have we said, “Oh, I don’t like that.”
I didn’t grow up eating eggplant so that was my response until I was served an elegant casserole that was not the normal recipe. I did grow up in a family that made hundreds of pounds of cabbage into sauerkraut. I am sure there are many food opinions on sauerkraut.
This might be the year to expand your fresh vegetable shopping list. I’ve decided that I will purchase one vegetable that I have never tried before, google some recipes and expand my veggie list. I opened this kind of discussion with a friend who had never tasted a lemon cucumber, although she likes cucumbers.
Do you always buy the same bush bean at the market? Have you tried the delicate French filet beans, long and narrow with a delicate flavor? Do purple beans taste any different than green beans, or what about the yellow beans? You don’t have to purchase a great amount, just a handful might open your taste buds to a new experience.
Have you always purchased yellow corn? Why not give the white corn a try this summer. I like cauliflower, but it hasn’t occurred to me to try the purple until I started thinking about what I need to try this summer.
Trying new varieties also gives us the opportunity to prepare new recipes with spices or herbs we may not be as familiar with as much as everyday salt and pepper.
Mark Your Calendar for the Water-Wise Landscape Field Day at Hollinshead Barn and Water-Wise Garden, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local professionals will present 30-minute presentations, visit outdoor display booths for the latest info on irrigation technology, water-wise plants, and advice to make your transition to a water-wise landscape. Limited Space. Request attendance by emailing: conservation@bendoregon.gov. A confirmation email will be returned.
