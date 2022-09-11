I don’t think gardeners stop to appreciate how closely related the gardening seasons really are. As one season starts to fade, we plant for what is to come. A favorite book is Karel Capel’s “The Gardener’s Year.” Capek plants the thought that the fall season is actually spring underground with all the activity of bulbs coming to life.

The planting procedure bulbs is easy. The hard part is the decision making of should I choose this variety or that. The sooner those decisions are made and the orders placed the better your changes are of receiving a full order.

