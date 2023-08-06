Have you ever given a thought to the sounds in your life? A strange question that bears some reflection as we move through our daily lives. The difference between an enjoyable sound and an irritating noise is exceedingly subjective.
I am extremely annoyed by the vehicle that passes down the street next to my house twice a day with the bass setting of the music set thumping at full blast. I hear the vehicle coming three blocks away and can almost feel my blood pressure rising.
However, the constant bickering and arguing between the ducks and the geese for weeks in the spring trying to take up residence in my backyard doesn’t bother me in the least. Eventually the squabbles are replaced by the raspy scolds of the scrub jays who always seem to be at odds with the world.
Seattle author Marty Wingate writes in her book, “Landscaping for Privacy: Innovative Ways to Turn Your Outdoor Space into a Peaceful Retreat,” “that sound becomes noise when someone perceives the sound as a problem.” She offers solutions for creating sound buffers that reduce or mask bothersome noises, such as traffic, playgrounds, a loud neighbor.
As I drive about town doing my errands I see an increasing number of parcels of land being readied for construction. In inquiring of friends the answers range from a housing development of 84 houses to no, only 64 houses, from mixed dwellings to no, only single family.
The baseline remains the same. Yes, there is going to be activity and yes, there will be construction noise, traffic delays, polluted air and frayed nerves of those in the immediate neighborhood. And yes, the end result will be that the houses will be close together. Perhaps it would be wise to think ahead if there is a possibility that you would be one of the potential buyers.
Wingate writes that a hedge won’t eliminate traffic noise, (the bass blast driver), but offers a psychological barrier — out of sight, out of mind. I have been thinking about adding an Oregon Grape hedge to that particular area mainly as I am wanting to increase the native plantings. Now I have another good reason, it will improve my mental health.
Sound bounces off hard surfaces so recommendations are to site hardscapes away from bedroom windows, or plant shrubs and trees between you and the source of the bothersome sound.
Water has many voices: force of flow, the height from which it falls, wind, surfaces and obstructions alter the sound. Consider the intention — is the desired effect a soft murmuring hiss, splish-splash, gentle trickle or torrent? Water features are not only beneficial for our mental health, but water is an asset in bringing in the bird population.
Wingate offers the following tips:
The more points of contact the water makes, the more sound it produces.
Water falling onto a metal surface makes more sound than water falling on wood, concrete or ceramic surfaces.
Water falling into a deep basin or chamber that is only partially full makes more sound than water falling in sheets down the side of a container into rock below.
A sheet of water pouring into a basin makes more sound than water falling into a single spot.
Your home and the land, be it large or small, should be your haven, your retreat from an over abundance of world news, and the stress of the many changes that can occur in our daily life.
It can be a puzzle designing our perfect haven but well worth the time spent. Be patient, it doesn’t happen in one season.
