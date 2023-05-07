Hopefully you haven’t been disillusioned by a few days of temperature in the 80s. As the saying goes “It ain’t over yet.” It’s back to adjusting our mindset to continue with the planning, but not the planting unless you know the frost tolerance of the plant. In plain garden talk, no tomatoes, cukes, beans or squash yet.

Before the advent of the daily weather forecast or a click of the cell phone, people observed the clouds, the wind direction and every shift of the temperature. These signs never disappeared, most of us just never learned to read them. Yet, there is a certain degree of satisfaction in looking at the clouds as they move in and decide if it is time to pack up and head for the house before the rain hits.

Email douville@bendbroadband.com. If you have questions, call me @ 541-388-4773.

