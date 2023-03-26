Allergies

The recent snow and rain probably seemed discouraging but take a long, hard squint at the deciduous trees and shrubs and you are apt to see a slight coloration in the branches. It’s a far cry from the budding process in full swing, consider it a hopeful sign. Along with the good there always has to be some bad to challenge us. I am speaking specifically about the allergy season.

The timeline for seasonal allergies has changed with the climate changes. Estimates from throughout the United States show the increase of allergy days has been by 11 to 27 days according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Pollen season on an average, starts around 20 days earlier than in 1990.

