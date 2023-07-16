Companion planting

The idea behind "companion planting" is that sometimes plants can complement each other, protecting them from insect attacks.

 123RF

Isn’t it ironic how the old gardening concepts become new with more knowledge and the switching of outdated terms in preference to more technical scientific terminology?

The concept I am thinking about is that of companion planting. No, that’s not planting with your spouse, children, grandchildren or special friends. Companion planting was always explained as a gardening technique based on who benefits who down the garden path.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Liz Douville is a Deschutes County master gardener. Contact: douville@bendbroadband.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.