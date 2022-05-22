Once upon a time, a long time ago, actually in 1925, the Civic League of Bend decided Bend should have a city flower. The recorded population of Bend according to the 1924 census was 7,759. The League committee suggested “the pink Clarkia, the Calendula and the Delphinium Belladonna as best adapted to and best typifying Bend.” A press release in the Bend Bulletin from 1925 was discovered by Deschutes Public Library staff member Erin Weaver and brought to the attention of Nate Pedersen, Community Librarian, who in turn brought it to my attention in 2018. The press release reads: “The movement for a city flower is in line with the work of city beatification that the League has been carrying on since its organization. It is one with the flower show put on yearly by the League, and the flower show has beyond a doubt been one of the greatest influences for lawn and garden beautifying. “Aside from all this, an official flower for Bend that can be the dominant note in floral displays as well as in home gardens, will not be without its advertising value. “With this in mind it is important that the flower selected should be the one which the majority truly favors. It’s another election where a big vote is required. So be sure to clip your ballot, printed on page 1 of today’s Bulletin, and send it in according to directions printed on the voting coupon. “The election closes on Saturday, April 11, so don’t put off voting too long.” A second press release written two weeks later released the results of the election in big bold headlines. A total of 54 votes were cast with the following results. Delphinium came in first with 15 votes, calendula 13 votes, and pink clarkia with 12. Write-ins included scarlet phlox 9, and carnation 5. I suspect there might have been a little hanky-panky going on as the article recognized that one ballot contained 5 votes from the same family. The article did give a pat on the back to The Bulletin stating that more than half of the votes were clipped from The Bend Bulletin, showing a majority of the persons interested in the subject are Bulletin readers. Delphinium belladonna is the most frost hardy perennial and recommended for zones 3 through 7. A period of chilling is required for seed germination. Seeds can be put in the refrigerator for two weeks. Light requirement for plants is full sun to part shade with protection from high winds if possible. The height can be 2 to 4 ft. tall so staking is recommended. The plants will grow through commercial grids if put in place while plants are young. Staking can also be done using 3, 6-foot bamboos stakes a foot in the ground in the spring when plants are small. Secure twine around the stakes 8 to 10 inches from the ground and equally spaced after that. Place the last round of twine just below the flowers. Delphiniums can be plagued with powdery mildew which is generally caused by excess humidity and poor air circulation. The white mildew can be caused from overhead watering or irrigating too late in the day. Air circulation around the plant is an important consideration and planting should be open and free of encroaching plant neighbors. The plants should be a focal point and not part of a tight cottage garden design. A formula of a 15-30-15 fertilizer is beneficial when plants emerge in spring and again right before they bloom. Bees and hummingbirds are frequent visitors taking advantage of the unique shaped blossoms. The plant is also considered to be deer resistant. It was said the blooms resembled the bottle-like nose of the dolphin, delphis, being the Greek for “dolphin.” New varieties are being developed that are more compatible to container gardening. A hint from years of planting anticipation, choose plants that are not in full bloom. It’s hard not to choose plants that are not in full color. Especially this year. The plants need time to adjust to new conditions. Be especially careful choosing tomato plants. Plants are not multi-taskers. They cannot adjust to new growing soils and conditions, plus continue to develop the flowers/fruit on the vine. Be brave, pinch off the existing fruit or flowers and you will be rewarded with a plant that actually produces.
Once upon a time, a long time ago, actually in 1925, the Civic League of Bend decided Bend should have a city flower. The recorded population of Bend according to the 1924 census was 7,759.
The League committee suggested “the pink Clarkia, the Calendula and the Delphinium Belladonna as best adapted to and best typifying Bend.”
A press release in the Bend Bulletin from 1925 was discovered by Deschutes Public Library staff member Erin Weaver and brought to the attention of Nate Pedersen, Community Librarian, who in turn brought it to my attention in 2018.
The press release reads:
“The movement for a city flower is in line with the work of city beatification that the League has been carrying on since its organization. It is one with the flower show put on yearly by the League, and the flower show has beyond a doubt been one of the greatest influences for lawn and garden beautifying.
“Aside from all this, an official flower for Bend that can be the dominant note in floral displays as well as in home gardens, will not be without its advertising value.
“With this in mind it is important that the flower selected should be the one which the majority truly favors. It’s another election where a big vote is required. So be sure to clip your ballot, printed on page 1 of today’s Bulletin, and send it in according to directions printed on the voting coupon.
“The election closes on Saturday, April 11, so don’t put off voting too long.”
A second press release written two weeks later released the results of the election in big bold headlines. A total of 54 votes were cast with the following results. Delphinium came in first with 15 votes, calendula 13 votes, and pink clarkia with 12. Write-ins included scarlet phlox 9, and carnation 5.
I suspect there might have been a little hanky-panky going on as the article recognized that one ballot contained 5 votes from the same family. The article did give a pat on the back to The Bulletin stating that more than half of the votes were clipped from The Bend Bulletin, showing a majority of the persons interested in the subject are Bulletin readers.
Delphinium belladonna is the most frost hardy perennial and recommended for zones 3 through 7. A period of chilling is required for seed germination. Seeds can be put in the refrigerator for two weeks.
Light requirement for plants is full sun to part shade with protection from high winds if possible. The height can be 2 to 4 ft. tall so staking is recommended. The plants will grow through commercial grids if put in place while plants are young. Staking can also be done using 3, 6-foot bamboos stakes a foot in the ground in the spring when plants are small. Secure twine around the stakes 8 to 10 inches from the ground and equally spaced after that. Place the last round of twine just below the flowers.
Delphiniums can be plagued with powdery mildew which is generally caused by excess humidity and poor air circulation. The white mildew can be caused from overhead watering or irrigating too late in the day. Air circulation around the plant is an important consideration and planting should be open and free of encroaching plant neighbors. The plants should be a focal point and not part of a tight cottage garden design. A formula of a 15-30-15 fertilizer is beneficial when plants emerge in spring and again right before they bloom.
Bees and hummingbirds are frequent visitors taking advantage of the unique shaped blossoms. The plant is also considered to be deer resistant. It was said the blooms resembled the bottle-like nose of the dolphin, delphis, being the Greek for “dolphin.” New varieties are being developed that are more compatible to container gardening.
A hint from years of planting anticipation, choose plants that are not in full bloom. It’s hard not to choose plants that are not in full color. Especially this year. The plants need time to adjust to new conditions. Be especially careful choosing tomato plants.
Plants are not multi-taskers. They cannot adjust to new growing soils and conditions, plus continue to develop the flowers/fruit on the vine. Be brave, pinch off the existing fruit or flowers and you will be rewarded with a plant that actually produces.
Mark your calendar
The OSU Master Gardener Association June Garden Fair will be Saturday June 4, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Deschutes Co. Fair & Expo Center. Plants are offered online for selection, payment and scheduling for pick-up. Pick up your plants, park your car and visit the vendors and information booths. For details go to: gocomga.com/gardening-news.
