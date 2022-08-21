Readers who have followed the gardening column over the years know it must be mid-August. Mid to late August has turned into the traditional time to talk about tomato problems. For many readers it is a review and for new tomato growers it might be an awareness to a problem you may be having.

Tomatoes got off to a slow start this year. The temperature range was inconsistent when we were thinking of putting out starts. We had normal temperatures for a short period, then almost two weeks of 100-degree weather which confused the plants, as well as the gardener.

