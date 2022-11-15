Jazz, funk and jam powerhouse Garaj Mahal is back on the road after nearly a decade on hiatus, so I thought it’d be fun to look back and see when they last played in Bend.
According to The Bulletin’s archives, the answer is July 2005, when the band, which started out as a jam session among four guys who’ve played with big names like Bela Fleck, Sting and Steve Kimock, headlined the old reliable Domino Room, which still rocks on a weekly basis along Greenwood Avenue. Advance tickets were sold at Ranch Records (now Smith Rock Records), Boomtown (a record store where the axe-throwing place is now) and Movie Tyme Video! Oh man, remember those days, when Bend had a place where you could rent movies and take them home to watch them? I wish we still had one of those.
Anyway, 17 years later, Garaj Mahal is back and they’re ready to blast an entire Volcanic Theatre Pub full of people with heaping helpings of funk, jazz, funk, jams, funk, global sounds and funk. This is fusion at its finest, courtesy of Kai Eckhart (bass), Oz Ezzeldin (keys), Fareed Haque (guitar/sitar) and Hassan Hurd (drums), four dudes with the world-class chops and the widescreen vision to deliver a mind-altering and body-moving experience.
Garaj Mahal: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, doors open 8 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
