If you were in the Old Mill District around 9 p.m. May 11, it is possible you saw a sizable group of video game fans standing in a messy cluster around the GameStop on Powerhouse Drive.
The crowd was there awaiting the early release of one of the most anticipated video games in the history of video games — "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom."
The 'Zelda' sequel of sequels
“Tears” for short, is the Nintendo Switch sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," which came out on the Switch and the Wii U in 2017. "Breath of the Wild" changed people’s perception of what a Zelda game could be and quickly became Nintendo’s flagship title and a kind of gold standard in gaming.
Flash forward more than five years, and with all the manic theories and crazy hype around the release of this game, Nintendo seems to have blown itself right out of the water with the big sequel.
That’s why I stood in line with teenagers outside the GameStop on a Thursday night to get my own copy of this alleged game of all games. And people, I am not disappointed.
"Tears" is far more than just a continuation of "Breath of the Wild" and makes its predecessor look like your friendly neighborhood market.
The first Zelda game I ever played was "Ocarina of Time" when it came out for the Nintendo 64 system in 1998. I was 8 years old when it came out, and I still play it now at the age of 32. No matter how much time passes, it still awakens my imagination just as much as it did when I played it as a kid.
So, when I got my hands on “Tears,” I rushed home, cracked a Mirror Pond Pale Ale, and felt a jolt of childlike joy when the game started and cut to Link and Princess Zelda descending by torchlight into the mysterious tunnels below Hyrule Castle.
How's the playing experience?
The game begins as many Zelda games do, with an unsettling sense that something is off in the world and that a delicate balance is about to be upended. As usual, the primordial evil force lurks in the deep awaiting the chance to rise again.
The plot focuses on certain revelations about an ancient and vanished civilization known as the Zonai, which managed to seal away evil after a great battle long ago. In “Tears,” that seal is broken, and Link — once again depleted and close to death — must stand up to face evil, save the princess and free the land of Hyrule. Anybody who has played a Zelda game all the way through will know the drill.
The game sticks to the traditional formula that has always worked for the franchise, but it takes what already makes "Breath of the Wild" mind-blowing and manages to punch it up to exquisite new heights. Quite literally, the game begins on an archipelago of strange sky islands that appeared after the game's antagonist wakes up, causing a series of unnatural phenomena around the land.
The most noteworthy thing for me after the first few days playing is that it encourages a level of creativity and problem solving that I don't think I have ever before experienced in a video game.
Crazy new powers
Early on in the game, Link acquires the ability to manipulate a number of objects and to fuse them together to construct modified weapons, tools and vehicles used to navigate a vast and complicated environment. In order to proceed through the game, the player has to experiment and learn how to harness these powers. But what makes the new mechanics unique is that pretty much anything within the bounds of the game's version of the laws of physics is possible.
No two players will play through the game the same way, which means the possibility for experimentation and exploration is pretty much limitless.
After a day or so muddling around on the Great Sky Island fusing things together, sometimes to comedic effect, I started getting the hang of all the other new powers Link gets. My favorite has to be Link's zany new ability to swim through ceilings to get to the top of caves and structures.
After I finally made it down to the surface level, I was pleased to see some of the familiar landmarks from the last game, but the land of Hyrule has radically changed. Not only is there a whole new cast of characters — as well as some familiar faces — there are new places to explore both above and below ground, the latter in a series of subterranean caves.
Some of the puzzles in the new shrines are super difficult and sometimes frustrating, but nobody said the game was supposed to be easy. And the monsters that roam the land are also more formidable than before, making it necessary to scout and plan your attacks wisely.
The bottom line: This game is fun. And the amount of work its designers put into it is staggering. It is sophisticated in its mechanics and storytelling, and as a Zelda fan, I simply couldn't resist.
