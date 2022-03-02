Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s 2022 Author! Author! series will conclude with a virtual appearance by acclaimed fiction writer Neil Gaiman at noon Sunday.
Gaiman’s books span genres including fantasy and science fiction, and several have been adapted for TV and film, among them “American Gods,” “Coraline” and “Good Omens” (cowritten with Terry Pratchett) Gaiman has also written comic books (“The Sandman”), and he was the first author to win both the Newbery and the Carnegie medals for the same work, “The Graveyard Book.”
Author! Author! began a decade ago with the aim of growing Central Oregon’s literary landscape and raising funds for the Deschutes Public Library Foundation. Gaiman’s appearance Sunday will be virtual, as were those made earlier this year by Amy Tan (“The Joy Luck Club”) and Tommy Orange (“There, There”).
