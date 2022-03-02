NeilGaiman (1).jpg

Neil Gaiman is the author of “American Gods,” “Coraline” and many other popular works.

 Submitted photo

Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s 2022 Author! Author! series will conclude with a virtual appearance by acclaimed fiction writer Neil Gaiman at noon Sunday.

Gaiman’s books span genres including fantasy and science fiction, and several have been adapted for TV and film, among them “American Gods,” “Coraline” and “Good Omens” (cowritten with Terry Pratchett) Gaiman has also written comic books (“The Sandman”), and he was the first author to win both the Newbery and the Carnegie medals for the same work, “The Graveyard Book.”

Author! Author! began a decade ago with the aim of growing Central Oregon’s literary landscape and raising funds for the Deschutes Public Library Foundation. Gaiman’s appearance Sunday will be virtual, as were those made earlier this year by Amy Tan (“The Joy Luck Club”) and Tommy Orange (“There, There”).

Tickets are $35 and available at dplfoundation.org.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.