Many times over the past couple of decades, Philadelphia-based blues-hop-rocker G. Love has played in Bend. He’s done so as a solo artist — billed simply as G. Love — and he’s done so with his band Special Sauce. Every time, he and whoever he’s with have brought a funky good time to town.
Next week, he’ll return for a show at the Domino Room, this time with his new-ish band The Juice, which is presumably named after his Grammy-nominated 2020 album “The Juice.” According to Mr. Love himself: “The Juice is a revolving collective of some of the most exceptional musicians I’ve been able to play with, in my whole career.”
Here’s who’s in the touring lineup: Chuck Treece on drums, Jimi Jazz on upright bass and Van Gordon Martin on lead guitar. Plus, of course, G. Love doing G. Love stuff.
G. Love and the Juice: $29.50, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, doors open 7 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
