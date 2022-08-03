funky-fauna-artisan-ales-cans-of-beer-jon-abernathy.jpg

Funky Fauna Artisan Ales, located in Sisters, is a small-batch operation focused on local ingredients and native wild yeast fermentation. Natas Vulpes and Right To Bloom are two beers recently made available in cans by owner and brewer Michael Frith, who runs the business with his wife, Danielle Burns.

If you’re visiting Sisters, make it a point to stop at the town’s youngest brewery, Funky Fauna Artisan Ales. Located on the north side near Three Creeks Brewing Company’s production facility, the small-batch operation focuses on local ingredients and native wild yeast fermentation.

Owner and brewer Michael Frith runs the brewery operations and taproom, and his wife, Danielle Burns, handles all of the branding and marketing. Frith cut his teeth brewing at Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company in Denver, Colorado, before relocating to Central Oregon.

Funky Fauna's Natas Vulpes is a pale-yellow, straw-colored ale with a billowing white head and a bright, tart aroma with notes of citrus, orange peel and coriander.
Right To Bloom is a wild saison with a medley of fruits as well as hibiscus flowers and rose petals.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

