What do the following words and phrases have in common?
• Drawn Onward
• Redivider
• Never Odd or Even
• Megagem
• Emit Time
There are actually two correct answers! First, they’re all palindromes, which means they’re spelled the same way forward and backward. And second, they’re all albums by the Boston-based rock band Dopapod, whose name is also a palindrome.
Dopapod’s roots stretch back to the prestigious Berklee School of Music, and their deeply groovy combo of funk, rock and electronic elements sounds like the soundtrack to a film about the baddest robots in the cosmos.
If you dig bands like Turkuaz, The Motet, Lespecial and Spafford — all of whom have played in Central Oregon before — you should definitely check out Dopapod, who have not.
Dopapod, with Yak Attack: 8 p.m. Sunday, doors open 7:30 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.