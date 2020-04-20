Whoever said there’s no such thing as too much togetherness clearly didn’t anticipate the possibility of several months spent in close quarters with their children while social distancing during a pandemic. After watching every available age-appropriate movie twice, doing an entire week’s worth of assigned online learning in just a few hours, and walking the dog for the sixth time today, what else have Central Oregon parents and kids been doing to pass the time?
Quite a bit, as it turns out. Yes, necessity is the mother of invention, and many local families have been coming up with fun and creative ways to stay entertained and sane during these crazy times.
Getting crafty
As many parents try to limit the amount of screen time their kids tally each day, arts, crafts and DIY projects are popular alternatives to digital entertainment. From macrame and stone painting to woodworking and making their own play dough, parents and their kids are getting crafty.
Whimsical works of art and inspirational slogans drawn in chalk are popping up on sidewalks and walls all over the region, and bringing a smile to the faces of passers by. Many kids and their parents are also making signs and posting them in windows to encourage and thank health care workers and those performing other essential services throughout Central Oregon.
Jennifer Sweeney of Bend had to get inside a box in order to think outside the box, when it came to keeping her four young girls entertained. Without access to school, playgrounds, the library and all their usual structured activities, Sweeney has been coming up with a variety of ideas to keep Kaelyn, 8; Madison, 6; and twins Terin and Leah, almost 4, occupied each day.
One DIY project that’s been a big hit involved creating a large playhouse in their backyard using cardboard boxes. The girls (particularly the twins) love to play pretend for hours in and around it.
“I hope this period of time will be a fond memory for our families,” said Sweeney. “It’s a scary time, but we’ve been forced to live more simply and to enjoy the presence of those closest to us.”
Every day is now bring your child to work day
Bend couple Jeff and Katy Caspersen are working from home during the current crisis. However, they now find themselves juggling their work commitments while caring for their 3-year-old daughter, Harriet, whose regular preschool is closed. Harriet would frequently pop up in the background of Caspersen’s daily video conferences with his colleagues, and he decided to embrace her involvement rather than trying to hush her or keep her separated in another room of the house while the meetings were taking place.
“She’s very outgoing and talkative, and my co-workers would want to chat with her when they’d see her,” said Caspersen. “Soon, she started asking ‘Where are my persons?’ in the morning when she knew there was a meeting coming up. And now we joke that she’s leading the meetings, because she often sits on my lap and participates.”
Dress -up is fun at any age
The Schmidt family turned another Saturday evening at home in Bend into a “Game of Thrones” -style dress-up party. Hildur Schmidt and her husband, Bill, raided their closets, dug up old Halloween outfits and transformed themselves into a king and princess. Bill’s outfit included leather pants, a black, billowy shirt and a silver crown, while Hildur’s featured a long, gauzy gown and tiara.
Their sons, Ragnar, 20, and Magnus, 19, who are currently home from college due to coronavirus campus closures, and Thor, 14, an eighth grader at Cascade Middle School, also got into the spirit of the event.
“They have a good sense of humor,” Schmidt said of her boys’ willingness to take part in the escapade. “Sometimes you get lucky with the people that are in your quarantine zone.”
The boys made themselves over as fierce Viking warriors, complete with realistic -looking swords and daggers and punkish, dreadlocked hair styles.
Pandemic puppies
In the High Desert and across the U.S., many people have decided now is a good time to bring home a puppy, or adopt or foster an animal in need. The Barr family of Bend had been thinking about getting a puppy for some time. Mid-March seemed like the perfect opportunity to do so. Parents Sarah and Aaron, and their kids, Rudy, 10, and Violet, 7, had just begun self-quarantining and were all at home to train and bond with him.
Their French bulldog puppy, Odin, has been a joyful addition to the family. He provides a welcome distraction from the often grim coronavirus-related news — and for many hours of enjoyment.
“Both kids have been really good about caring for him, playing with him and taking him outside,” said Sarah Barr. “They even read to the puppy as part of school each day, too.”
Sharing smiles
Bend’s Abby Bruning and her children, Annika and Luka Branting, ages 4 and 2, try to spread some kindness each day. From late March through mid-April, they “egged” the houses of around 15 neighbors who also have children of various ages. But they weren’t throwing real eggs at the homes. Instead, they would shop for little toys and candy, fill plastic eggs and hide around 50 of the eggs in a neighbor’s yard. They then left a basket on the doorstep with an explanatory note, rang the doorbell and ran away, leaving the surprise egg hunt for their friends to find and enjoy.
“Doing kind things for others just boosts our overall mood and makes me feel a little more productive during the day,” said Bruning. “Egg hunts get everyone out of the house, and kids of all ages have seemed to enjoy it. My kids had so much fun shopping for the eggs, filling them and then hiding them in our friends’ yards.”
Bruning has always been a grateful journaler, and now she and her husband, Nick Branting, try to translate that practice into something her children can participate in and learn from. At dinnertime, they make it a point to ask everyone to talk about the best part of their day.
“It’s eye-opening because sometimes we don’t remember, but the kids always do,” said Bruning. “We remember all the awful things, but they’ll still be thrilled that we went and threw rocks in the river. Even those simple things can make such a difference.”
