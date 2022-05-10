hbh square.png

Heart by Heart, featuring the original rhythm section of the classic rock band Heart, will play live Friday at the Tower Theatre.

Another week, another slate of shows at the Tower Theatre (835 NW Wall St., Bend) that stretch across the past few decades of popular music. Here’s the roundup:

On Friday night, Heart by Heart will play the hits of legendary rockers Heart, led by the band’s original bassist, Steve Fossen, and original drummer, Michael Derosier. Those two are joined by a powerhouse vocalist named Somar Macek, plus a couple other folks who round out the sound. Expect songs like “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man” performed as faithfully as possible. 7:30 p.m. Friday, $32-$52.

Sunday night brings to the Tower stage Oregon pop-rock faves Joseph. Fronted by singing and songwriting sisters Natalie Schepman, Allison Closner and Meegan Closner, the band has evolved over the past several years from a folk-focused group to a gritty, punchy rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse. The evidence is all over their 2019 album “Good Luck, Kid,” which sizzles and soars. 8 p.m. Sunday, $34.50.

Finally, on Wednesday, May 18, the veteran British rock band Wishbone Ash will hit the Tower for a special performance of the group’s classic 1972 album, “Argus.” While the band had bigger hits, “Argus” is now considered “the quintessential Wishbone Ash recording,” according to Allmusic.com, “the one that best realized the group’s complex vision.” That vision includes blues, rock, prog, heavy metal and beyond. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, $22-$50.

You can buy tickets and find more info at towertheatre.org.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

