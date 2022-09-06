After a quiet summer — in part to allow for renovations — the historic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend will roar to life later this month as it kicks off its 2022-23 season.

The Tower’s schedule includes dance troupes, films, comedy shows and more, but mostly it features performances built around music. And since this is the music section of GO!, here are a few musical highlights of the theater’s upcoming schedule. More info about these shows and more can be found at towertheatre.org or by calling 541-317-0700.

Lee Ritenour & Dave Grusin Amparo (1).jpg

Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin Amparo
Sollee-JessicaEbelhar_143_final_nightsky.jpg

Ben Sollee
Soweto Gospel Choir2.jpg

Soweto Gospel Choir
KW.2016.EmilyButler.jpg

Keller Williams
Jake_Shimabukuro_(5151354125).jpg

Jake Shimabukuro
Songs We Love_CR Frank Stewart.JPG

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Songs We Love
Memphis Jookin Stills

Memphis Jookin'
The HillBenders (1) (1).jpg

The HillBenders
The Sweet Remains - Publicity Images - 2015

The Sweet Remains
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

