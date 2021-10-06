In “From Here,” filmmaker Christina Antonakos-Wallace takes a 10-year plunge into the lives of immigrant artists and activists in Germany and the United States, both countries that, in that time, have witnessed growing right-wing movements and anti-immigrant sentiment.
The documentary has been an official selection in a number of festivals here and abroad, and has racked up several awards.
It’s among the dozens of films screening during this year’s BendFilm Festival, which begins Thursday (alas, it is only available to view streaming, and is not among the smaller number of films screening in-person over the weekend).
“From Here” is Antonakos-Wallace’s first full-length feature, one which she did not intend to have a decade-long sweep. Ever-changing current events, and the shifting events in the lives of the four individuals in the film — Tania, Miman, Sonny and Akim — dictated the project’s duration.
“I thought it was going to be a couple of years,” she said last week. “Then the Trump era came into reality.”
At the outset of planning and shooting the film, issues of national identity, citizenship and power captured her attention, as had the way “young people were pushing boundaries and offering a vision for a future that could guide us beyond the narrow and racialized idea of citizenship that we were operating with,” she said.
“The impetus for starting was certainly much more personal than that,” Antonasko-Wallace added. “I grew up in a sort of Greek-American diaspora here in Seattle. It’s where I really became an activist around racial justice issues in my teenage years.”
Besides the questions she was asking about our society, “I was questioning myself: belonging and race and my place in making change in this country,” she said.
The search for the film’s protagonists took years, too. In Germany she interviewed close to 30 people over a month’s time before choosing to follow the two who wound up in the final project.
Antonakos-Wallace was looking for people who “could illuminate different dimensions of this struggle, but whose stories very rarely get told,” she said. “I was really looking for people who were pushing boundaries, within their own communities and the broader society at the same time, and not accepting the categories that had been given to them, from any direction — creating them for themselves.”
“Sonny, for example, is a turban-wearing Sikh who is in a punk rock band,” she said. “Just the sheer stereotypes he’s breaking by just his embodied presence making that kind of music, but then you actually hear him talk about his worldviews, and it sort of rattles every idea you have about a religious person.”
