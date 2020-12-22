With staying at home a priority, we all look toward things to pass the time in between doom scrolling and the seemingly endless search for something new to watch on Netflix. Here at GO! Magazine, we embraced that home life by highlighting a few do-it-yourself projects and new recipes to make this year seem a little less awful. Here are a few that stick out as my personal favorite forays into this current homebound world. See all the how-to’s and recipes on our website.
In one of the biggest surprises of weekend projects, the fire pit was made from materials found around my yard such as previously used as raised flower beds and random pavers from other projects.
While the process is fairly simple — create and level out a concrete pad then stack some pavers in a circle about 2-4 rows high — it took a little longer than I had first anticipated given my leveling skills (or lack thereof). But the end result is still in use on cool afternoons and chilly evenings.
Making these fair classics can give you some of the delights of attending the real thing without the lines or price of admission.
My favorite recipe was for the vanilla ice cream, which on that hot summer day, was a welcome delight, with the jumbo hand dipped corn dogs a steady second place.
What was on the menu? Funnel cakes, elephant ears, vanilla ice cream, corn dogs, lemonade
These coupled with an alternative Thanksgiving meal, gave even more ideas for those big holiday feasts.
What was on the menu? Bacon jam, smashed potatoes, sauteed lemon and garlic green beans, butter roasted salmon
One of the most delicious and simple meals I’ve ever made and all it really needs is locally sourced ingredients.
Hitting up farmer’s markets can get you all you’ll need to create your own farm-to-table meal, and though come winter it might be harder to find some of the ingredients, Central Oregon Locavore is still well stocked with some locally grown essentials and the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance’s online guide of where to find area farms and ranches that sell directly to the consumer is invaluable.
What was on the menu? Cheeseburger featuring beef from the Wine Down Ranch, greens from Seed to Table and a bun from Sisters Bakery; fresh strawberries from the Whittle home garden; scallions and carrots from Seed to Table.
The mojito is so good, I bought a mint plant to always have fresh sprigs to muddle with some rum when the weekend hits.
What was on the menu? Pimm’s cup, mojito, frosé, negroni, berry spritzer
