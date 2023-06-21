Farmers markets aren’t the only places to find fresh produce between now and October in Central Oregon. Produce is available every day of the week at local farm stands. Molly Hughes, owner of Tumalo Farmstand, said those working at farm stands in the area are closely connected.
“We all are working together. We’re all collaborating,” she said. “Not competing — collaborating and working together because it’s a really small window to be able to move produce in six months or less here in Central Oregon.”
This season, shop outdoors and support local growers and vendors by visiting one of the farm stands listed below.
Tumalo Farmstand
Hughes has been in the produce business for over 20 years, she said. A transplant from Hawaii, she grew up eating mouthwatering mangos, pineapples, papayas and pomegranates. When she arrived in Bend in 1998, she fell in love with the taste of peaches, apples and cherries.
Tumalo Farmstand is flush with local and organic produce, but come July and August, the stand will be in full swing with berries and cherries from across the Pacific Northwest, Hughes said.
“I consider it a farmers market seven days a week,” she said.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, May-Oct.; 64677 Cook Ave., Tumalo; tumalofarmstand.com, 541-610-7733
Schilling’s Farm Stand
Schilling’s Farm Stand is nestled in Schillings Garden Market, just off the Old Bend Redmond Highway with views of the Cascades. It sells produce grown just a few hundred feet from the stand itself, in addition to products from a variety of Oregon makers with local ingredients. There’s honey by Broadus Bees, with hives in Bend, popsicles by Bend’s Rawmona’s Kitchen and Oregon-made jars and bottles of hot sauce.
A monthly farmers market is held at the farm stand on one of the last Sundays of the month, said employee Cassie Smith.
“We kind of call it a micro market, as we only have 10 vendors at a time,” she said. Smith added they recently started serving beer and wine, which customers are invited to purchase and enjoy while hanging out on the patio. From July 8 through 16, Schillings Market will host Berry Fest with blueberries, blackberries, boysenberries and a variety of jams for sale.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, seasonal; 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com, 541-323-0160
The Vegetable Man Produce
The Vegetable Man has been serving Central Oregon fresh fruits and vegetables since 1983. Since 2012, it’s been owned and operated by Ryan and Andrea Couch, daughter and son-in-law of Sam Parla, founder of the business, according to the website.
It accepts online orders for produce, which is certified organic or grown on small farms using organic practices. Early in the season, much of its produce is grown in California, while later in the season it’s sourced locally. Featured products this month include Oregon strawberries, California stone fruit, Yakima apricots and organic lettuce. In addition to its regular hours, The Vegetable Man sells its produce at the farmers market in Northwest Crossing from June through September.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, seasonal; 61490 S. Highway 97 Bend. 97702; vegetablemanproduce.com, 541-316-0119
Paradise Produce Stand
Owner and founder of Paradise Produce Stand Adam Bass has been providing fresh produce on Bend’s west side since 2008. Bass grew up in Hawaii, where his family often visited a stand of a similar name, according to the website.
Paradise Produce partners with Good Earth Farms, Rooper Ranch and sources organic and local produce when possible from across Central Oregon, Willamette Valley and Yakima Valley farms.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, seasonal; 1234 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; paradiseproducestand.com, 541- 280-1121
Mahonia Gardens Farm Stand
Mahonia Gardens is a one-acre vegetable farm in Sisters that sells its goods at “The Stand” in downtown Sisters until October. While it’s not certified organic, it doesn’t use pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers, according to its website. It grows roughly 40 vegetable crops, in addition to herbs and flowers.
It also sources products such as pasture-raised eggs, berries, flour, honey and flowers from local producers such as Rainshadow Organics, Well Rooted Farms, Boundless Farmstead and Seed to Table, among others.
9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, May-Oct.; 254 E. Adams Ave. Sisters; mahoniagardens.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.