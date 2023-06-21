Farmers markets aren’t the only places to find fresh produce between now and October in Central Oregon. Produce is available every day of the week at local farm stands. Molly Hughes, owner of Tumalo Farmstand, said those working at farm stands in the area are closely connected.

“We all are working together. We’re all collaborating,” she said. “Not competing — collaborating and working together because it’s a really small window to be able to move produce in six months or less here in Central Oregon.”

Tumalo Farmstand.jpg

Tumalo Farmstand offers local eggs, meat and cheese in addition to organic produce. 
Schillings Garden Market.jpg

Fresh produce for Schilling's Farm Stand is grown at Schillings Garden Market next to donkeys, goats and chickens.
