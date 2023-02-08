You don’t have to worry about Freedy Johnston taking his music career — or the Freedy fans who sustain it — for granted.

This is a man who has been making critically acclaimed folk-pop-rock albums since the early 1990s and has toured the world playing for people. He’s a songwriter’s songwriter — a midpoint between Bob Dylan and Elvis Costello — who, Rolling Stone once wrote, “seems incapable of writing a tune that doesn’t stick.”

Freedy4_MarlaNorton.jpeg

Freedy Johnston's new record, "Back on the Road to You," almost didn't happen. “I even called my manager and told them, ‘I’m done. I’m out of the game,’” he said. “That lasted about a week.”
Freedy2_DinaRegine.jpg

Freedy Johnston's “Back on the Road to You” is his first album in seven years. Touring in support of it, the singer-songwriter visits Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend on Friday.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org.

