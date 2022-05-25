"Freedom off the Page," a two-woman play starring veteran performers of the Chicago and Los Angeles stages, will make its world premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., in Bend. The play runs for one night only and will benefit the Bend-based nonprofit Stroke Awareness Oregon.

Tumalo residents Ann Boyd and Kim O’Kelley-Leigh created the show in which they star, according to director Michelle Mejaski.

"Kim teaches piano, and she started teaching Ann's daughter, and then Ann started taking lessons from Kim," Mejaski said. "From there they just started sharing stories of their lives. Ann really encouraged Kim to perform again and to write, and Kim was just totally inspired by Ann and her talent as an artist and an actress."

In "Freedom off the Page," they portray themselves and "a series of piano lessons becomes a profound — and humorous — lesson in how to transcend human challenges," according to a press release. 

"They talk about so many subjects, from Kim's stroke and her recovery to Ann's explorations in dance," Mejaski said. "They talk about the upbringing, their moms and dads. They talk about drug and alcohol addiction and recovery. They talk about leaving everything they have behind — their old worlds, their old homes, just pack up their families and move here, just kind of blind impulse, and what that's like to just pack up everything and leave on faith."

Tickets range from $37 to $52, plus fees. Contact: towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

