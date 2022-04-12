TrampledByTurtles_PhotoCred_David-McClister_2-150.jpg

Minnestoa-based Americana band Trampled by Turtles will play Saturday in Bend. 

 David McClister/Submitted photo

A thing called Subaru WinterFest is happening in the region this weekend, and it promises winter recreation gear, food and drinks, dogs being dogs, brands being brands, live music, “VIP treatment” for Subaru owners and more.

Wait, what’s that? Live music? Now there’s something worth checking out. Most of this stuff is happening at local ski hill Mt. Bachelor, but the event is also putting on free concerts at 10 Barrel’s eastside pub.

On Friday night, Montana’s Kitchen Dwellers will play their progressive brand of bluegrass from 6-7:30 p.m. And on Saturday night, Wisconsin folk-rockers Them Coulee Boys will play from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by Minnesota Americana faves Trampled By Turtles from 7:30-9 p.m.

10 Barrel’s east location is at 62950 NE 18th Street in Bend. Again, these shows are free and all appear to be welcome, even non-Subaru owners.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

