EF93251C-C5DD-4D99-B44B-D7F848E9FC29 (1).jpeg

Jacalyn Kreitzer, left, and Sarah Flagg after Flagg's performance of “Fable” for the Opera Bend Masterclass in March.

 Submitted photo

OperaBend and the Central Oregon Community College Opera Performance Class will hold a Spring Concert featuring opera and musical theater selections at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Directed by Jason Stein with assistance from Jacalyn Kreitzer and accompanied by Jared McFarlin, the program is part of OperaBend's ongoing season. It features 13 Central Oregon singers and guest artist mezzo-soprano Jenna Elise Skarphol.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Bulletin staff report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.