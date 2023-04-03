OperaBend and the Central Oregon Community College Opera Performance Class will hold a Spring Concert featuring opera and musical theater selections at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Directed by Jason Stein with assistance from Jacalyn Kreitzer and accompanied by Jared McFarlin, the program is part of OperaBend's ongoing season. It features 13 Central Oregon singers and guest artist mezzo-soprano Jenna Elise Skarphol.
This performance will be held at Pinckney Center for the Arts, located in Pence Hall on the COCC Bend campus, 2600 NW College Way. The performance is free and open to the public, and no ticket is necessary. Donations will be accepted to further the mission of the nonprofit company, which will present "Pagliacci" May 20-21 at Pinckney. To purchase tickets in advance, visit bpt.me/5763634. Contact: 541-350-8563.
