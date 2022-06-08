284247058_1052458628693921_5411403683881573438_n (1).jpg

Dead Poets Foundation founder Nicola Carpinelli with student artists.

 Submitted photo

The nonprofit Dead Poets Foundation is hosting weekly creative wellness and free expression classes for kids ages 8 to 18 who are struggling with anxiety or depression or just having a tough time coping with the state of the world, according to Nicola Carpinelli, the founding artist behind the nonprofit.

The free classes begin Tuesday and will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. each week at Layor Art Supply, 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 110, in downtown Bend. For more info, visit deadpoetsfoundation.org

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

