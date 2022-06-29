This year, Independence Day events are back in full swing here in Central Oregon.
The annual Pet Parade, a long-standing and beloved tradition in Bend, has returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The weather finally feels like summer, and the Deschutes River is begging to be floated.
Beer gardens and music venues all over town have invited local and national musicians to perform throughout the holiday weekend.
And to end it all off, the annual fireworks show from the top of Pilot Butte will provide a grand display for all to enjoy.
As a reminder, there is a city ordinance that permanently bans fireworks use and sales in Bend, with an exception for certain permitted public displays such as the annual show atop Pilot Butte. This ban ensures that everyone can enjoy the holiday without the fear and danger of causing fires.
So, whether you’re looking for a relaxing and laid-back holiday or want to fill your weekend with fun festivities, there is truly something for everyone to look forward to this Fourth of July.
Here is a rundown of upcoming celebratory events:
Bend
Monday 7/4
Bend Pet Parade: Watch from the sidelines or take part in this much-loved traditional parade in Bend; 9 a.m.; free, no registration necessary, see website for details; downtown Bend, Wall and Bond streets, Bend; bendparksandrec.org.
Free Museum Day: Celebrate the Deschutes Historical Museum’s 42nd anniversary and the Fourth of July at the historic Reid School building; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
The Brethren — July 4th Celebration: The two sets of brothers will perform country music; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
4th of July Bash: Live music from the Evergrow duo and the Eric Leadbetter band leading up to the Pilot Butte fireworks show; 6-11 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Fourth of July with VFW: This is a kid-friendly event with indoor and outdoor activities including face painting, coloring, sidewalk chalk, food and music leading up to the firework display at Pilot Butte; 4-10:30 p.m.; free; VFW Post 1643, Bend; facebook.com/bendvfw or 541-389-0775.
Bend 4th of July Spectacular Firework Show: The colorful firework display can be seen from anywhere in Bend with a view of Pilot Butte; 10-11 p.m.; free; Pilot Butte, Bend; visitbend.com.
La Pine
Friday 7/1-Monday 7/4
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, barbecue throwdown, kids’ games, stick pony races, woodcutters’ jamboree, talent show, parade and more; varying times, check website for schedule and lineup; free; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Friday 7/1
Bucking For Hope: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this bull riding benefit competition; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; $15-$20; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third St. and Walker St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Saturday 7/2-Sunday 7/3
2022 Annual NPRA La Pine Rodeo: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this two-day fun-filled and exciting rodeo; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; $12-$15; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third St. and Walker St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Monday 7/4
Frontier Days Firework Show: LaPine Frontier Days invites you to their spectacular fireworks show which will be held in the meadow; 10 p.m.; free; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Prineville
Monday 7/4
Splash-N-Dash: A unique race for individuals and teams, designed for the fit and almost fit that combines swimming, cycling, kayaking and running throughout the historic city of Prineville; 8 a.m.; $30, individual and team registration options available; Throughout the town of Prineville; splashdash.org.
Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Festival: Join for good food, craft vendors, activities, and more right after the parade; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Ochoco Creek Park, Prineville; ccprd.org.
4th of July Firework Show: The Prineville Chamber invites you to enjoy the fireworks display; 10-11 p.m.; free; the viewpoint at Ochoco Wayside State Park, Prineville; prinevillechamber.com.
Redmond
Saturday 7/2
Gompers Roaring ‘20s Independence Day Party: The day features a live jazz band, Bend Burlesque Company, hotdogs, festive cocktails and more; 6-9 p.m.; $20 online, $30 at door; Gompers, 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite Eight, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-588-2825.
Monday 7/4
4th of July Parade: The annual festive parade will take place; 10-11 a.m.; free; Downtown Redmond Oregon, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: Bring the kids for a day of live music, bounce houses and games; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; High Desert Sports Complex, 1859 NE Maple St., Redmond; raprd.org or 541-923-1001.
4th of July Fireworks Show: Redmond’s annual colorful firework show will begin after dark; 10-11 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; 541-548-2711.
Sunriver
Monday 7/4
4th of July Festival: People of all ages will enjoy live entertainment, contests, carnival style games, a petting zoo, pony rides, delicious food and more; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Sisters
Monday 7/4
Rumble on the Runway: Includes a pancake breakfast, classic car show, 5K run and walk, rubber-chicken drop and more with food carts and drinks on-site; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sisters Eagle Airport, 15820 Barclay Drive, Sisters; sisterscountry.com or 541-549-0251.
