Independence Day events are back, mostly.
With just a few cancellations due to COVID — decisions which were made months prior to restrictions lifting officially Wednesday — the majority of traditional events throughout Central Oregon have returned.
Here’s the rundown of some events this weekend.
Bend
Yes, the annual fireworks show from the top of Pilot Butte will take place at 10 p.m., you cannot, however, light off your own fireworks this year as the City has banned all fireworks through July 9 due to extreme fire danger.
Both the Old Fashioned 4th of July Festival and the Pet Parade are no-go’s. The Bend Park and Recreation District made the call in May to cancel the events, citing in the press release that hosting such a largely attended event could pose challenges to community health and safety.
If you want to celebrate a little early, take in America’s pastime with a Bend Elks baseball game on Saturday with their own fireworks night following the match-up with the Yakima Valley Pippins. All tickets are an extra $3.
Redmond
The parade down 6th Street is back this year and in addition to it, the city is holding over the Patriotic Porch Parade and the mini-parade from last year. You can see the participating houses decorated now through Sunday and grab the list online at visitredmondoregon.com. The mini-parade will feature shoebox floats that have been shared on Visit Redmond’s social media pages with the best creations bringing home ribbons for their efforts. Both the mini-parade and the 6th Street parade kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration at the fairgrounds look differently this year with the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District scaling them back to American Legion Park where there will be a field day with hula hoop contests, sack races and more. The events are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Finishing out the day is the annual fireworks display at about 10 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. If you want to park, you’ll need a permit. Pick one up at Eqwine Wine Bar, Art & Music, Herringbone Bookstore, Yo Wild and the SCP Hotel in Redmond.
Crooked River Ranch
The community will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, with a parade of cars through the ranch followed by a vendor and craft fair at MacPherson Park. Also at the park will be a barbecue, quilt show and a kid’s parade that will follow the theme of this year’s celebration, “Thank You Frontline Workers.”
Prineville
Last year, Prineville was one of the few places that held a parade, they did it by extending the route to make sure people could socially distance themselves. This year, the long route remains and the Band of Brothers has organized the cruise through Prineville once again. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration is also going on at Ochoco Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as the Splash and Dash.
If you want to get in the spirit on Saturday, the Patriot Run 5K run or 2-mile run/walk at Stryker Park at 9 a.m. and ends with a barbecue, prizes, face painting and more.
Sisters
The annual Rumble on the Runway at Sisters Eagle Airport starts at 7 a.m. Sunday and includes a pancake breakfast, classic car show, 5K run and walk, rubber chicken drop and more with food carts on-site as well.
Sunriver
The Village at Sunriver won’t have its festival again this year, but instead is hosting a photo scavenger hunt. Space is limited and groups must register before Friday to get in on the action of the 4th of July Festive Photo Scavenger hunt, which takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from the $15 per group registration fee will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
La Pine
The weekend-long celebration kicks off today with an apple pie contest, several demonstrations and live music. The festivities will continue through Sunday and include lawnmower races, a talent show, barbecue throwdown, woodcutting and fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday. The annual parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday between Huntington and Coach roads and between Fourth Street and Memorial Lane.
