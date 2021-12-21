Dead Lee (copy)

Portland duo Dead Lee kicks off a week of free live music Sunday at McMenamins Old St. Francis School.

Merry Christmas to everyone out there, especially McMenamins Old St. Francis School (700 NW Bond St., Bend), which will liven up the largely live music-free week between Saturday and Jan. 1 with shows each evening. Here’s who’s playing:

Sunday brings in Dead Lee, a Portland-based duo that includes Kara Harris and Brian Koch, a member of the great Blitzen Trapper. Together, they explore the duskier side of folk and country.

Monday features longtime local faves The Mostest. Led by singer-songwriter Mark Ransom, the band’s self-described “heavy Americana” is jammy, funky, folksy, rockin’, soulful and fun.

Tuesday is time for some deeply danceable Fractal grooves. The local quintet’s sole goal is to make people move by playing jams inspired by bands like STS9, Phish and Particle.

Wednesday brings busy local gig-getter Eric Leadbetter to the Father Luke’s Room stage, along with some of his regular jam buds. Expect heavy blues-rock, killer covers, improvisation and more.

All shows are free and scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. More info is available at mcmenamins.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

