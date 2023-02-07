The Midtown Ballroom and Domino Room complex (51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bned) is the place to be this week for people in love or people who just love to dance. Here’s what’s happening:

On Thursday night, Bay Area band and local fave Beats Antique returns to town, bringing its globally flavored, organically made electronic roots music and affiliated belly dancers. A Beats Antique show is a feast for the senses, especially if your eyes, ears and nose have ever been covered in the dust of the Burning Man playa. 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m. $30.

The Cutmen

Soul-jazz-funk combo The Cutmen play at 8 p.m. Friday. Arrive early for a free salsa dance lesson at 7:15.
SugarBeats

Southern Oregon electro pop-funk band SugarBeats plays the Domino Room Saturday.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

