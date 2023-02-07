The Midtown Ballroom and Domino Room complex (51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bned) is the place to be this week for people in love or people who just love to dance. Here’s what’s happening:
On Thursday night, Bay Area band and local fave Beats Antique returns to town, bringing its globally flavored, organically made electronic roots music and affiliated belly dancers. A Beats Antique show is a feast for the senses, especially if your eyes, ears and nose have ever been covered in the dust of the Burning Man playa. 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m. $30.
On Friday, local entertainment collective Mobile Dance Party is throwing an early Valentine’s Day celebration, featuring the high-energy funk ‘n’ soul of local 10-piece band The Cutmen, who are one of the most purely danceable groups in the region. The music starts at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., and at 7:15 p.m., there will be a free salsa dance lesson. Both couples and singles are welcome, with a photo booth and other fun activities planned. $10.
Saturday night brings to the Domino Room SugarBeats, a band based out of Southern Oregon that blends live funk, electronic music, pop and dance into an electrifying live show. Videos of their live performance reveal something like the Spice Girls surrounded by the sound of Daft Punk colliding with The Dap-Kings. Imagine Beats Antique but less “world music” and more West Coast funk. Cromulon opens the show. 7:30 p.m. $20.
Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and Montana “galaxy grass” band Kitchen Dwellers will return to town to play what they’re calling The Heartstrings Hootenanny. Opening the show will be Lindsay Lou, a Michigander and member of the Sweet Water Warblers trio whose solo work is a patient and deeply soulful take on folk music. 8 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
