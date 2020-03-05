2020 Spring Experimental Exhibition — Four Central Oregon painters — Helen Brown, Liz Haberman, Judy Hoiness and Rebecca Sentgeorge — for the 2020 Spring Experimental Exhibition. The Watercolor Society of Oregon’s annual spring show takes place in April at the Royal Nebeker Art Gallery at Clatsop Community College in Astoria. Juror Michael Reardon selected 80 watercolors out of 273 submissions. Contact: watercolorsocietyoforegon.com.
—David Jasper, The Bulletin
