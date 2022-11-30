Monster trucks, dance teams, musical acts, equestrian teams and the Frenchie dog club will participate in the Bend Christmas Parade on Saturday, according to Bend Christmas Parade Chairman Michael Sipe.
The Bend Christmas Parade, which began circa 1950, is Saturday.
The Bend Christmas Parade expects the largest turnout in the event's history this year.
"A Christmas Story," screens at the Tower Theatre Wednesday featuring Ian Petrella, Peter Billingsley, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb.
People gather for the Bend Community Tree Lighting in 2018.
The 39th Annual Festival of Trees is Saturday at the Deschutes County fairgrounds.
Pat Miller, right, and Jane Bartholomew look at one of the decorated trees during the 37th Annual Festival of Trees at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year. Kick off the holiday celebrations this week with these four festivities, listed in chronological order.
The Bend Community Tree Lighting is Friday before the Holiday First Friday Art Walk. Saturday is the Bend Christmas Parade in downtown Bend. There’s also a free preview of the decorated trees at the Deschutes County fairgrounds before the Hospice of Redmond’s annual fundraiser gala. On Wednesday, the Tower Theatre screens the beloved film, “A Christmas Story.”
Bend Community Tree Lighting
The Bend Community Tree Lighting takes place on the Drake Park lawn outside The Commons Cafe & Taproom at 5:30 p.m. Friday. From 3-8 p.m., there’ll be accompanying festive activities such as an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and listen to carolers. The Commons Cafe and Beach Hut Deli will provide warm fires, delicious cocktails and beer. Following the tree lighting, Downtown Bend hosts the Holiday First Friday Art Walk until 9 p.m.
Last year was the biggest turnout in the history of the Bend Christmas Parade, which began circa 1950. Organizers anticipate this year’s event will be bigger than last year’s event with thousands expected to attend. “We already have more parade entries than ever and had to cut off registrations as we simply cannot physically accommodate any more entries,” said Michael Sipe, Bend Christmas Parade chairman. Entrants include musical acts, monster trucks, dance teams, equestrian teams, veterans and fun, unusual participants such as a Frenchie dog club and a jet airplane.
The Bend Christmas Parade is run by a group of over 100 parade-loving volunteers.
“We are still kids at heart and simply love the magic of Christmas and the joy the parade brings to kids of all ages in our community,” wrote Sipe in an email to GO! The parade starts on the corner of Newport Avenue and Harmon Boulevard, passes through downtown Bend on Wall Street, turns onto Franklin Avenue and ends at the corner of Galveston Avenue and Harmon Boulevard.
Noon-1 p.m., Saturday; Corner of Newport Avenue and Harmon Boulevard to the corner of Galveston Avenue and Harmon Boulevard; Free; bendchristmasparade.org
39th Annual Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Hospice of Redmond.
“All of that money goes right back into helping the families of our community of Central Oregon,” said Jayme O’Neill, marketing coordinator at Hospice of Redmond. Funds raised at the event support children attending Camp Sunrise, a program designed for children ages 7 to 14 grieving the loss of a loved one, many of whom have lost a parent or both parents. It also supports the Transitions Program, a free resource for families and patients with six or more months of life.
“This gives us another year to do what we do best,” O’Neill said. “That’s care for our patients and take care of their needs.” Before the evening gala, there’ll be a free event for families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa Claus against the backdrop of the decorated festival trees. The free preview also includes entertainment such as school choirs, an adult choir, dance teams and a hospitality table with cookies, hot chocolate and punch.
Family Fun Tree Preview; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Free; Gala and Live Tree Auction; 5 p.m. Saturday; $75; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; hospiceofredmond.org
“A Christmas Story”
The movie “A Christmas Story,” about a boy named Ralphie, keeps the holiday spirit alive for many of us. Make an event out of watching the 1983 film at the Tower Theatre Wednesday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7. A follow-up to the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” starring Peter Billingsley was also released this year, available to stream on HBO Max.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
