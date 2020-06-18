Starseed Foundation to match donations to HDCM — High Desert Chamber Music has launched what it’s calling its Starseed Foundation Matching Funds Campaign, with the Starseed Foundation pledging to match the first $5,000 in donations to the Bend-based arts nonprofit.
This marks the fourth consecutive year the foundation, whose mission includes providing opportunities and exposure to the arts in the U.S. and particularly Oregon, has extended the offer to HDCM, whose mission involves music education and bringing world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon.
“We are honored to have the continued belief in and support of our programs from the Starseed Foundation. We have met this challenge for the past three years, doubling the impact of our generous donors. Given the profound disruption to our spring events calendar due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, this challenge could not have come at a more opportune time,” HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger said.
Donations can be made at HDCM’s website, by phone (541-306-3988) or by mail (961 NW Brooks St., Bend, OR 97701). Donors receive recognition in the program and an invited to its Annual Contributor reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.