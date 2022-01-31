Van Henion Brewing Co. is Bend’s newest brewery, which began selling beer just last month. It was founded by three former brewers from Boneyard Beer Co., Mark and Dana Henion and John Van Duzer, who plan to “specialize in making the types of beers that brewers love to drink: clean lagers and bright IPAs,” according to the website.
After the sale of Boneyard to Deschutes Brewery, announced in March of last year, Boneyard’s brewing operations migrated to Deschutes, which left its production brewery on Plateau Drive sitting empty. The Henions and Van Duzer were able to purchase the facility, effectively a turn-key brewery, and hit the market in January with two beers, Helles Lager and India Pale Ale.
The trio have decades of brewing experience between them. Mark Henion and Van Duzer started at Deschutes in the mid-1990s, before stints at other breweries brought them to Boneyard. Dana Henion began her career in Eugene in the 2000s, working at Oakshire Brewing and Ninkasi Brewing Co. before coming to Bend.
There are a total of eight people with the new company; “all of us are former Boneyard employees,” said Dana Henion via email. “We have a really close team, and are thankful that we can keep the team we have.”
They hit the ground running, with the new beers available on tap and in cans at various locations around the region, and distribution to Eugene and Portland as well.
Also in the works is a new tasting room, originally slated to open late January, but “Likely it will be February, because everything takes longer than we anticipate,” Henion said. “Our tasting room will have about a 25-person capacity, serve pints, and have food carts.”
Of course, the question that always comes up when a new brewery opens is, how are the beers? I picked up six-packs of each to find out.
Helles Lager is easy-drinking at 5 percent alcohol by volume with 18 IBUs. “Helles” is German for “bright,” and this lager fits the bill — it’s bright and clear, and golden in color. The aroma is bready and grainy, with perhaps a bit of sweetened bread dough.
It’s rich and bready in flavor, with grainy, biscuity malts suggesting sweetness even as it finishes clean and dry. There’s a subtle, spicy hop presence with just enough bitterness to restrain the soft sweetness, and it just drinks really nicely.
India Pale Ale is a bigger beer, with 7.2 percent ABV and 60 IBUs, yet looks much like the Lager — clear and brassy, though a slightly deeper hue of gold. It’s fragrant with bright, fruity notes of citrus, passion fruit, floral lemon blossom, and freshly ground white peppercorn.
On the palate, the spicy, zesty hops bring grapefruit peel, pine, green berries, light mustard greens, and a splash of grapefruit juice to a clean, crisp malt body that supports the hoppy bitterness. I think longtime drinkers of Boneyard’s IPAs will recognize the Boneyard DNA in this beer, which is no surprise considering the brewing team’s background. It’s a “modern” IPA without delving into haze or fruit trends, and finishes crisp and dry.
Future beers will focus on more lagers, as well as other German styles and the occasional ale. According to Henion, the next beer to be released will be a Kölsch, a German ale style known for its delicate balance and subtle fruit and hop character.
With strong beers out the gate and the upcoming tasting room opening, it’s an exciting new chapter for Bend’s beer scene, and I’m looking forward to what else Van Henion has in store.
